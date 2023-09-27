Trolled! "Isse fashion sense kehte hai? Total bakwass" netizens trolls actress Sonam Kapoor

MUMBAI: Actress Sonam kapoor has been winning the hearts of the fans and grabbing their attention not only with her beautiful characters in different projects but also with her fashion sense.

She is no doubt one of the major head Turners when it comes to defining some fashion goals, having said that this new video of the actress Sonam Kapoor is getting viral all over the internet as she was clicked around the city for an event.

No doubt actress Sonam Kapoor is looking Stunner as always, on one side were the fans are praising appreciating the dressing style of the actress, on the other hands there are many who are trolling the actress for her dressing.

Check out the comments below

As we can see these comments many people are not happy with the dressing style of the actress and are asking her whether is this call fashion, many people are saying that she is totally uncomfortable and trying to adjust her coat every time. Also few are saying that she must have worn her father Anil Kapoor's jacket and came.

What are your views on these comments for the actressSonam Kapoor and what are your thoughts on her fashion, do let us know in the comment section below.

