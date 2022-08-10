Trolled! Janhvi Kapoor gets trolled for her recent photoshoot; netizens say, “Choti Urfi”

Netizens target star kids like Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, Suhana Kapoor, and others on social media. Recently, a few pictures of Janhvi Kapoor made it to social media and netizens are not happy with what she is wearing.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 04/28/2023 - 19:00
movie_image: 
Janhvi Kapoor

MUMBAI :  Bollywood celebs face a lot of trolls on social media. Netizens target star kids like Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, Suhana Kapoor, and others. Recently, a few pictures of Janhvi Kapoor made it to the social media and netizens are not happy with what she is wearing and they are comparing her with Uorfi Javed.

A netizen commented, “Urfi ki bhen lagri h.” Another Instagram user commented, “Sasti Kylie Jenner.” One more netizen wrote, “Choti Urfi.” Check out the comments below...

What do you have to say about Janhvi’s look? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: Wow! All eyes for Janhvi Kapoor as she looks stunning in latest photoshoot

While netizens troll celebs on social media, we wonder if the actors even give heed to these trolls. Well, only celebs can answer that.

Talking about her movies, Janhvi has some interesting projects lined up. She will be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi, Bawaal, and NTR 30. Bawaal, which also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role, is slated to release on 6th October 2023. The release date of Mr & Mrs Mahi is not yet announced, and reportedly, NTR 30 will be released next year.

In NTR 30, Janhvi will be seen opposite Jr NTR, and the movie will mark her Tollywood debut. The first look of the actress was unveiled a few days ago on her birthday, and she was seen in a totally desi avatar. It will surely be interesting to see what response Janhvi will get for her debut down South.

Also Read: Stunning! Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in sarees and these pictures are proof

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    

Janhvi Kapoor Mr And Mrs Mahi Bawaal NTR 30 Varun Dhawan Rajkummar Rao Jr NTR Uorfi Javed Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 04/28/2023 - 19:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Bhavani plans to go to Satya’s house
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Anupamaa: Wow! Anuj comes back to patch up with Anupama
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! Shweta Tiwari opens up about the changing face of daily soaps, saying, “When people see problems that they face on TV, they can relate to it, maybe which is why people are also interested in real stories now..”! Read More
MUMBAI :   Popular face of the TV industry Shweta Tiwari, who is currently seen in 'Main Hoon Aparajita', playing the...
Sapno Ki Chhalaang: Radhika's spicy payback!
MUMBAI:  With its intriguing premise, the coming-of-age drama "Sapnon Ki Chhalaang" on Sony Entertainment Television...
Exclusive! Geetanjali Mishra roped in for Applause entertainment’s next
MUMBAI :Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of entertainment, we are back...
Exclusive! Zarina Wahab is all set to be seen upcoming web series of Applause entertainment
MUMBAI :  With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made on OTT platforms in...
Recent Stories
Janhvi Kapoor
Trolled! Janhvi Kapoor gets trolled for her recent photoshoot; netizens say, “Choti Urfi”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sooraj
Jiah Khan suicide case: Sooraj Pancholi reacts after his acquittal
Salman Khan
Must Read! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection day 7: Salman Khan starrer shows further drop, fails to reach the 100 crore club
Nikhil Parmar
Exclusive! Heropanti 2 actor Nikhil Parmar upcoming movie Ghudchadi
Kayla Kapoor
Sexy! Here are times when actress Kayla Kapoor raised temperatures with her hot looks
Jiah Khan
Must Read! Jiah Khan 's mother Rabia Khan will move to High Court or Supreme Court and will defend the verdict of the CBI court says " I have fought for ten years and no evidence was there as they court didn't submit it, my daughter will get justice
Sooraj Pancholi
Must Read! Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted of abetment charges in Jiah Khan suicide case