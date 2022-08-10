Trolled! Janhvi Kapoor gets trolled for her recent photoshoot; netizens say, “Choti Urfi”

MUMBAI : Bollywood celebs face a lot of trolls on social media. Netizens target star kids like Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, Suhana Kapoor, and others. Recently, a few pictures of Janhvi Kapoor made it to the social media and netizens are not happy with what she is wearing and they are comparing her with Uorfi Javed.

A netizen commented, “Urfi ki bhen lagri h.” Another Instagram user commented, “Sasti Kylie Jenner.” One more netizen wrote, “Choti Urfi.” Check out the comments below...

While netizens troll celebs on social media, we wonder if the actors even give heed to these trolls. Well, only celebs can answer that.

Talking about her movies, Janhvi has some interesting projects lined up. She will be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi, Bawaal, and NTR 30. Bawaal, which also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role, is slated to release on 6th October 2023. The release date of Mr & Mrs Mahi is not yet announced, and reportedly, NTR 30 will be released next year.

In NTR 30, Janhvi will be seen opposite Jr NTR, and the movie will mark her Tollywood debut. The first look of the actress was unveiled a few days ago on her birthday, and she was seen in a totally desi avatar. It will surely be interesting to see what response Janhvi will get for her debut down South.

