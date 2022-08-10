Trolled! Jee Rahe The Hum from Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan out; netizens say, “Gold mines for meme lovers”

MUMBAI : Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is one of the most awaited films of the year. The teaser of the movie was released with Pathaan and it had received a good response. After the teaser, two songs of the film were released, Naiyo Lagda and Billi Billi. While the former didn’t receive a great response, the latter has become a chartbuster.

Now, today, the new song of the film titled Jee Rahe The Hum has been released. The song is composed by Amaal Mallik and it is sung by Salman Khan. While Salman’s fans have loved it, some netizens are trolling the track.

A netizen tweeted, “Gold mines for meme lovers.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Was the memo 'let's make the cringiest songs/videos'?” One more netizen tweeted, “what is that dance step?????” Check out the tweets below...

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkastah, Bhumika Chawla, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, and Palak Tiwari. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and it is slated to release on Eid this year.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a remake of Tamil film Veeram which starred Ajith Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. Well, remakes have not been doing well at the box office, so it will be interesting to see what response Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will get at the box office.

