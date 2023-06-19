Trolled! Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding: Netizens are not happy with Aamir Khan’s simple outfit, “Is this a way of dressing up for a wedding function?”

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol got married to Drisha Acharya yesterday. Aamir Khan was one of the guests at the reception, and netizens are not happy with what he wore at the wedding.
movie_image: 
Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol got married to Drisha Acharya yesterday. The wedding ceremony took place in the afternoon and later at night there was a reception planned. The reception was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, and others.

Aamir decided to wear a Kurta shirt with jeans, and netizens feel that his outfit was quite simple for a wedding function and that’s why they are trolling him.

A netizen commented, “There is something called appropriate dress code.” Another Instagram user wrote, “He is so simple man but he better wear jacket or coat at the wedding function likes the other men.” One more netizen commented, “Is this a way for dressing up for a wedding function?” Check out the comments below... 

Well, what do you have to say about Aamir’s look at Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya’s wedding? Let us know in the comments below.

Talking about Aamir’s movies, the actor was last seen on the big screen in Laal Singh Chaddha which was released last year. The film, which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role, was a disaster at the box office. The actor is currently on a break from acting and wants to spend time with his family.

However, there are reports about his next production venture which will be a remake of Spanish film Champions. Earlier, it was reported that Salman Khan is in talks for the movie, but the recent reports suggest that Ranbir Kapoor is approached for the film. Till now, there’s no official announcement about the movie.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Karan Deol Drisha Acharya Aamir Khan Salman Khan Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone Laal Singh Chaddha Champions Movie News TellyChakkar
