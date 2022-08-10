Trolled! Karan Johar to remake Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal? Netizens are super upset, “What will it take for KJo to leave all these good films alone?”

In the past few years, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions have remade many regional films like Driving Licence (Selfiee), Temper (Simmba), Sairat (Dhadak), and others. Now, it looks like soon one more remake is on the cards.
MUMBAI:In the past few years, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions have remade many regional films like Driving Licence (Selfiee), Temper (Simmba), Sairat (Dhadak), and others. Now, it looks like soon one more remake is on the cards.

According to reports, Karan is planning to remake Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. The 2018 release starred Kathir and Anandhi in the lead roles, and it was directed by Mari Selvaraj.

Well, netizens are very upset with the reports. A Twitter user wrote, “my goodness this man doesn't wanna leave one good film for the sake of it.” Another netizen tweeted, “Which Hindi remake has come out better than the original in the recent years? Annoyed that this masterpiece is going to be remade and by KJo of all people.” One more Twitter user posted, “Oh my god. What will it take for KJo leave all these good films alone?” Check out the tweets below...

Reportedly, Pariyerum Perumal’s Hindi remake will star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles.

Last year and even this year, remakes have failed to make a mark at the box office. The only remake that worked was Drishyam 2, and now, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has done reasonably well.

So, do you think it’s a good idea to remake Pariyerum Perumal in Hindi? Let us know in the comments below...

