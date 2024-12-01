Trolled! “looking so awkward” netizens troll actress Nora Fatehi for this new video

Actress Nora Fatehi is getting some negative and unhealthy comments for her fashion in this new video
Nora Fatehi

MUMBAI: Actress Nora Fatehi is indeed one of the most loved and followed stars in Indian cinema. Her sizzling item numbers have got her accolades. She has been grabbing the attention of the fans all over not only with her action and her sizzling dance moves but also for her hotness and her great fashion sense over the time. The fans always look forward to the new posts of the actress.

 

 

Having said that there is video that is getting viral all over the internet since yesterday of the actress Nora Fatehi where she was spotted around the city and indeed she is looking supremely hot and extremely gorgeous in this video, she has grabbed the attention of the fans and made their jaws drop with her hotness, on one side where the actress is getting praises there are few who are trolling the actress for her fashion and her dressing.

As we see these comments many are expressing that they are not at all happy with the fashion of the actress, they are saying she is looking very weird and the dress is very awkward, also many said the actress herself looked so uncomfortable in the outfit, also few said this is the only talent left for the actress.

What are your views on these comments and on the dressing of the actress Nora Fatehi, do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

