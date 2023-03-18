Trolled! Madhuri Dixit gets trolled for posing for paparazzi at her mother's prayer meet; netizens say, "Yaha bhi pose dena hai inko"

MUMBAI: A few days ago, Madhuri Dixit’s mother Snehalata Dixit passed away. The actress’ fans were very upset with this sad news. While sharing the news about her mother’s demise, Madhuri had posted on Instagram, “Woke up this morning to find Aai’s room empty. It feels surreal. She taught us to embrace and celebrate life. She gave so much to so many people. We will miss her dearly but she will live on in our memories. Her wit, positivity and grace were infectious. We will celebrate her life together through our memories. Om shanti om.”

Recently, a prayer meet was held in Mumbai, and it was attended by many Bollywood celebs like Jackie Shroff, Vidya Balan, Boney Kapoor, and others. Madhuri was also there with her family and the actress is being trolled as she posed for the paparazzi at the prayer meet.

Madhuri is seen posing for the shutterbugs and telling her husband and even her kids to stand with her. This has not gone down well with the netizens and they trolled her for the same.

A netizen commented, “Yha bhi pose dena h inko….. ur ye reels bnane wale sad song dal diy h…….” Another Instagram user wrote, “Madhuri se jyada dukhi uska pati lag raha hai.” One more netizen commented, “Do you have to still stand for the paparazzi?”

What do you have to say about Madhuri posing for paparazzi at her mother’s prayer meet? Let us know in the comments below.

