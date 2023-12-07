Trolled! “Makeup Ke Chakkar Mein passport Bhul Gai” netizens trolls actress Mouni Roy

Actress Mouni Roy is getting some negative and unhealthy comments for this gesture, have a look at the comments
MUMBAI :Actress Mouni Roy is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in Indian cinema, over the time with her amazing acting and her looks the actress has created a strong mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans.

No doubt the fans always look forward to the upcoming posts of the actress and now this video of the actress Mouni Roy is getting viral all over the internet, and as we see the actress was spotted at the airport and she looked troubled as she had forgotten her passport at home.

 


 

 

Well this video is getting some mixed reaction from the fans and audience and the actress is getting brutally trolled for her gesture, check out the comments below.

As we can see in these comments many people are saying that she has forgotten the passport so why she has come to the airport, whereas many people are saying she has not forgotten her makeup but she has forgotten the most important thing when you leave for the airport that is the passport.


What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for the actress Mouni Roy, do let us know in the comment section below.

About Author

