Trolled! “Makeup ke chakkar mein passport bhul gayi”, netizens troll actress Mouni Roy for THIS incident at the airport

Actress Mouni Roy is getting some unhealthy comments for this incident at the airport. Have a look at the comments.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 07/12/2023 - 11:15
movie_image: 
netizens trolls actress Mouni Roy

MUMBAI :  Actress Mouni Roy is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in Indian cinema. Over the time with her amazing acting and her looks, the actress has created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans.

No doubt, fans always look forward to the upcoming posts of the actress. Recently, this video of actress Mouni Roy is getting viral all over the internet, where she was spotted at the airport and looked troubled as she had forgotten her passport at home.

 

 


Well, this video is getting some mixed reactions from the audience and the actress is getting brutally trolled for this incident at the airport. Check out the comments below.

ALSO READ  Trolled! John Abraham gets spotted at airport, posing for paparazzi; netizens say, “Ye kuch zyada hi attitude mein rehta hai”

As we can see, many question her presence at the airport without a passport. They further troll her, commenting that she didn't forget to put a makeup on, but forgot the most important thing to carry to an airport, which is a passport. 

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for actress Mouni Roy? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ : Exclusive! “I was not coming across characters I was looking forward to do”, Preeti Jhangiani on doing lesser movies

Mouni Roy MOUNI ROY FANS MOUNI ROY TROLLED BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLLED Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 07/12/2023 - 11:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
GOSSIP! Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum fame Mohit Duseja and Shiv Shakti actress Vaidehi Nair are more than just friends?
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront with providing its ardent viewers all the juicy gossip from the...
Exclusive! Sheezan Khan will NOT be a part of Dreamiyata’s Udaariyaan on Colors! Here’s what sources have to say!
MUMBAI :  Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing turns...
Must Read! Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan is doing something that no other actor has ever done
MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars in the Hindi film industry. We have heard stories about his humble...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Savi in trouble as her marriage gets fixed, finds something wrong with the guy
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Junooniyatt: Oh No! Jordan abandons Elahi in a forest; Jahaan turns saviour
MUMBAI : Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Entertaining! What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani gives a perfect twist to Madan Mohan’s Jhoomka Gira Re
MUMBAI :Recreating old songs is nothing new in the Hindi film industry. We have heard many recreated versions of old...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Must Read! Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan is doing something that no other actor has ever done
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Must Read! Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan is doing something that no other actor has ever done
perfect twist to Madan Mohan’s Jhoomka Gira Re
Entertaining! What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani gives a perfect twist to Madan Mohan’s Jhoomka Gira Re
Arctic Monkeys concert in Spain
Whoa! Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur confirm dating each other? Rumored couple attend Arctic Monkeys concert in Spain
as this video takes us down memory lane!
Revisit Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Enchanting “Devdas” as this video takes us down memory lane!
Netizens reacts as the remakes
Must read! “Why ruin classics, we need some original content", netizens react on the announcement for remakes of ‘Mili’, ‘Koshish’ & ‘Bawarchi'
indeed the excitement is incresed
Wow! Ranveer Singh gives final touches to RRKPK, the excitement increases