Trolled! Mouni Roy dons a bikini; while her fans call her ‘hot’, a few netizens troll her, “She looks so malnourished”

MUMBAI: Mouni Roy has surely come a long way in her career. She started her journey with the TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and with Naagin she became a star on the television. The actress is now making a mark in Bollywood, and also grabs everyone’s attention with her social media posts.

Mouni is currently on a tour with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Nora Fathei, and others. She recently posted a video on social media in which she is seen in a bikini. While the actress’ fans feel that she is looking hot, a few netizens are trolling her and saying some nasty things about her.

A netizen commented, “Malnutrition lady lag rahi hai...” Another Instagram user wrote, “hot & mal-nutritioned.” One more netizen commented, “She looked way more beautiful earlier when she was part of tv. She looks so malnourished here.” Check out the comments below...

Talking about her movies, Mouni was last seen in Brahmastra in which she played the lead antagonist. The actress’ performance in the film was loved by one and all. Mouni currently has a movie titled The वरGIN Tree lined up which also stars Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari in the lead roles. The movie is produced by Sanjay Dutt and it is directed by Sidhaant Sachdev. Reportedly, it’s a horror comedy.

