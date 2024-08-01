Trolled! “Neha Sharma’s fashion sense is getting vulgar day by day” Neha Sharma gets brutally trolled for her dressing, check out the video

Actress Neha Sharma is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to her latest fashion in this new video, have a look at the video and the comments
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 19:01
movie_image: 
Neha

MUMBAI: Actress Neha Sharma is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space, with her beautiful acting contribution and her cuteness she has created a solid mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans. She is indeed one such name who is also known for her fashion, often she has been seen grabbing the attention of the fans with her sister and at different events and parties.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

There is a video which is getting viral all over the internet of the actress Neha Sharma where she was clicked around the city along with her sister Aisha Sharma. Indeed the actress Neha Sharma is looking supremely hot in her outfit, on one side where the fans are praising and appreciating the actress and showering all the love for her, on the other hand many there are people who are trolling the actress for different reasons especially for her dressing sense.

Also read- Shocking! Neha Sharma opens up about the unexpected replacement by an influencer in the film due to THIS surprising reason

As we can see in these comments many are not happy with the dressing sense of the actress, people are saying her dressing sense is getting bad and vulgar day by day, also many people have noticed that she has not worn any inner clothing and are commenting on that. Also many people commented saying both sisters are vulgar.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the audience for the dressing sense of the actress Neha Sharma and how did you like the fashion of the actress, do let us know in the comment section.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read- Trolled! Neha Sharma is getting brutally Trolled for her dressing, netizens are addressing her as 'Besharam', here are the comments

Neha Sharma NEHA SHARMA HOT NEHA SHARMA FANS NEHA SHARMA SEXY Neha Sharma trolled BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLLED Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 19:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Vicky Jain’s mother enters the house THIS is how she welcomed daughter – in – law Ankita Lokhande; read to know more
MUMBAI: Ankita and Vicky since day one have had issues and problems in the Bigg Boss house.We have often seen them...
Sizzling hot! All eyes for the actress Tamanna Bhatia as she grabs attention with her new photoshoot
MUMBAI: One of the most loved and followed actresses is actress Tamanna Bhatia, over the time with her craft and...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande’s mother enters the Bigg Boss house warns Vicky and the actress on how things are shown outside gives them an ultimatum of fifteen days
MUMBAI: The one episode that the audience waits to watch is the “Family Week” where the parents come and meet the...
Box office prediction! Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi to touch this mark as per the current pre release buzz
MUMBAI: Movie Merry Christmas has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the first look and the posters...
Dabangii: OMG! Arya wakes up the distress children, they reveal their fears
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Anupamaa: What! Anuj and Anupama meet, here's why she left him
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Tamanna
Sizzling hot! All eyes for the actress Tamanna Bhatia as she grabs attention with her new photoshoot
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tamanna
Sizzling hot! All eyes for the actress Tamanna Bhatia as she grabs attention with her new photoshoot
Merry
Box office prediction! Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi to touch this mark as per the current pre release buzz
Akshay
Must Read! Will sequels revive the career of Akshay Kumar this year?
Ranveer
Oops! Ranveer Singh shares picture of Maldives while promoting Lakshadweep tourism, quickly deletes post
Fighter
Song Out! "Heer Aasmani" song from Fighter is out now making waves amongst audience
Vir
Lol! Vir Das jokes Indian celebs vacationing in Maldives will now be ‘terrified’ to post pictures