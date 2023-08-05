Trolled! Netizens are not happy with Janhvi Kapoor for adjusting her outfit with her legs, say “So disrespectful towards the dress and the designer”

Recently, at an event, Janhvi Kapoor was seen wearing an off-shoulder black gown with a long trail and at the red carpet she tried to adjust the outfit with her leg and she even looked a bit comfortable in it.
So disrespectful towards the dress and the designer

MUMBAI: Celebrities and their red carpet looks always grab the attention of the people on social media. While sometimes the looks impress the netizens, sometimes they get trolled for the outfit they wear.

Recently, at an event, Janhvi Kapoor was seen wearing an off-shoulder black gown with a long trail and at the red carpet she tried to adjust the outfit with her leg and she even looked a bit comfortable in it. Well, netizens are upset with Janhvi and they feel that she was disrespectful towards the dress and the designer.

 


A netizen commented, “I feel sad for the designer....... No matter how much you are struggling with the outfit you should always respect the clothes you have landed...i know you gave money. But it feels wrong and it is wrong.” Another netizen wrote, “Why is she doing that . So disrespectful towards the dress and the designer!” One more Instagram user commented, “Aise kapde pahne me dikhat aati hai to pehante kyu ho.” Check out the comments below...

What do you have to say about Janhvi Kapoor’s outfit? Let us know in the comments below.

Talking about Janhvi’s movies, the actress has Bawaal, Mr & Mrs Mahi, and NTR 30 lined up. Bawaal, which also stars Varun Dhawan, will be released in October this year. Mr & Mrs Mahi was wrapped up a few days ago, but the release date is not yet announced, and NTR 30 is currently in production.

