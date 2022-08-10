Trolled! Netizens are not happy with Sara Ali Khan’s casting in Akshay Kumar’s SkyForce; call her “Queen of overacting”

MUMBAI:Akshay Kumar has many films lined up and one of them is SkyForce. The movie reportedly revolves around the Air Force and a recent report about the film states that Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur have been roped in to star alongside Akshay in the movie. According to reports, they won’t be seen opposite Akshay, but will play pivotal roles in the film.

While a few netizens are happy about the casting of Nimrat, a few netizens are not happy with Sara’s casting in the film. A netizen tweeted, “Overacting ki dukaan sara.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Sara Ali Khan toh film confirm disaster. Queen of overacting hai woh.” One more netizen tweeted, “Yeh over acting ki dukan ko kon leta re yeh sara ko acting a bhi nahi pata.” Check out the tweets below...

Do you think Sara Ali Khan will be perfect for a role in SkyForce? Let us know in the comments below.

Well, Sara has many interesting films lined up. She will next be seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which is slated to release on 2nd June 2023. The movie also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.

Apart from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and SkyForce, she also has Ae Watan Mere Watan, Jagan Shakti's next, Metro In Dino, and Murder Mubarak.

The actress was recently in the news for walking the red carpet the Cannes Film Festival. Sara opted to wear an Indian outfit for one of her appearances, and impressed one and all.

