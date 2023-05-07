Trolled! Netizens are not happy with Shah Rukh Khan’s behaviour at the airport; they say, “Itna attitude kis baat ka"

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the airport, and the paparazzi were continuously asking him about his health. However, SRK opted not to answer them.
MUMBAI :Yesterday, there were reports that Shah Rukh Khan had injured his nose while shooting for a project in the US and he underwent a surgery for the same. His fans were worried about him and were praying for his speedy recovery.

Now, recently, the superstar was spotted at the airport, and the paparazzi were continuously asking him about his health. However, SRK opted not to answer them. This behaviour of the actor has not gone down well with the netizens.

 

 

Also Read:OMG! Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident on set in Los Angeles, rushed to the hospital and undergoes surgery

A netizen commented, “Kya attitude hai.”  Another Instagram user wrote, “Aur khan saab ne reply nai diya karwali beijjati poor paps.” One more netizen commented, “Itna attitude hai jaise or koi insan hi ni I hate him for his attitude.” Check out the comments below...

For the past many months, Shah Rukh Khan has been avoiding the paparazzi and the media. He is not interacting with the media, and even at the airport he doesn’t pose for the shutterbugs.

What do you have to say about SRK’s behaviour? Let us know in the comments below...

Talking about his movies, Shah Rukh Khan has Jawan and Dunki lined up. The former is slated to release on 7th September 2023, and reportedly, the teaser of the movie will be out this week. Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani.

Meanwhile, Dunki is slated to hit the big screens on Christmas 2023. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie stars Taapsee Pannu as the female lead.

Also Read:Interesting! Shah Rukh Khan’s hoodie at the recent IPL match grabs everyone’s attention; it has an Aryan Khan connection to it

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

