Trolled! Netizens are not happy with the reports of Pooja Hegde starring opposite Shahid Kapoor in Koi Shaq, “Isko bhi flop karwa ke rahegi aur baad me bolegi 'Koi Shaq'”

MUMBAI: Pooja Hegde is a talented actress, but unfortunately, her luck has not been favouring her. The actress’ last few releases like Radhe Shyam, Beast, Acharya, Cirkus, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan have failed to make a mark at the box office.

Now, a recent report suggests that Pooja Hegde has been roped in to star opposite Shahid Kapoor in a movie titled Koi Shaq. While there’s no official announcement about it, netizens are not happy with Pooja’s casting as they feel she is unlucky.

Also Read: Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Pooja Hegde says, “I was getting some really good work in the South, so that became my priority”

A netizen tweeted, “Isko bhi flop karwa ke rahegi aur baad me bolegi 'Koi Shaq'.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Bollywood ko hurt karne mai Pooja Hegde ka bhi bahut hath hai.” One more netizen tweeted, “Are yaar kis panoti ko le liya ab to kitni bhi acchi film bane Flop hi hogi.” Check out the tweets below...

Well, we have to say that the trolls are just too nasty towards Pooja.

Are you excited to watch Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde in a movie together? Let us know in the comments below.

Meanwhile, the actress next has SSMB28 which stars Mahesh Babu as the male lead. While talking about, Pooja had exclusively told us, “We have started work on SSMB 28, Mahesh Babu’s film with Trivikram (Srinivas) sir. You are going to see me in a new light, in a new avatar, and the character is shaping up beautifully. It will be released in January (2024).”

Also Read: Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Pooja Hegde says, “I was getting some really good work in the South, so that became my priority”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.





