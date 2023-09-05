Trolled! Netizens are not happy with the reports of Pooja Hegde starring opposite Shahid Kapoor in Koi Shaq, “Isko bhi flop karwa ke rahegi aur baad me bolegi 'Koi Shaq'”

Pooja Hegde is a talented actress, but unfortunately, her luck has not been favouring her. Now, a recent report suggests that Pooja Hegde has been roped in to star opposite Shahid Kapoor in a movie titled Koi Shaq.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/09/2023 - 19:57
movie_image: 
Shahid Kapoor

MUMBAI:  Pooja Hegde is a talented actress, but unfortunately, her luck has not been favouring her. The actress’ last few releases like Radhe Shyam, Beast, Acharya, Cirkus, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan have failed to make a mark at the box office.

Now, a recent report suggests that Pooja Hegde has been roped in to star opposite Shahid Kapoor in a movie titled Koi Shaq. While there’s no official announcement about it, netizens are not happy with Pooja’s casting as they feel she is unlucky.

Also Read: Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Pooja Hegde says, “I was getting some really good work in the South, so that became my priority”

A netizen tweeted, “Isko bhi flop karwa ke rahegi aur baad me bolegi 'Koi Shaq'.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Bollywood ko hurt karne mai Pooja Hegde ka bhi bahut hath hai.” One more netizen tweeted, “Are yaar kis panoti ko le liya ab to kitni bhi acchi film bane Flop hi hogi.” Check out the tweets below...

Well, we have to say that the trolls are just too nasty towards Pooja.

Are you excited to watch Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde in a movie together? Let us know in the comments below.

Meanwhile, the actress next has SSMB28 which stars Mahesh Babu as the male lead. While talking about, Pooja had exclusively told us, “We have started work on SSMB 28, Mahesh Babu’s film with Trivikram (Srinivas) sir. You are going to see me in a new light, in a new avatar, and the character is shaping up beautifully. It will be released in January (2024).”

Also Read: Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Pooja Hegde says, “I was getting some really good work in the South, so that became my priority”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    
 

Pooja Hegde Shahid Kapoor Koi Shaq Radhe Shyam Beast Acharya Cirkus Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan SSMB28 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/09/2023 - 19:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! This season is going to have the “Jungle” theme where the contestants would live in the jungle and would be performing stunts there
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Manish Malhotra to design 'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema's India performance outfit
 MUMBAI:   Ahead of 'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema's, whose real name is Divine Ikubor, three city debut tour of India, ace...
Kumar Sanu was not aware of daughter Shannon K's acting debut
MUMBAI:   Veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu, who holds the Guinness world record for having crooned the maximum songs...
Pandya Store: High Drama! Doctor comes for Shweta’s blood test, Shivank and reran ready for their plan
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Exclusive! Bhavin Bhanushali roped in for Shiv Yadav and Rishi Solanki’s web film?
MUMBAI :   Tellychakkaris back with another exclusive update from the world of entertainment.Bhavin Bhanushali is one...
Rajkummar Rao to co-host IIFA Rocks 2023 in Abu Dhabi
MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao will be seen co-hosting the upcoming IIFA Rocks 2023 in Yas Island in Abu Dhabi....
Recent Stories
Manish Malhotra
Manish Malhotra to design 'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema's India performance outfit
Latest Video
Related Stories
Manish Malhotra
Manish Malhotra to design 'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema's India performance outfit
Kumar Sanu
Kumar Sanu was not aware of daughter Shannon K's acting debut
Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao to co-host IIFA Rocks 2023 in Abu Dhabi
Raghav Chadha
WOW! Did groom-to-be Raghav Chadha confirm his wedding with Parineeti Chopra?
Prabhas and Kriti Sanon
Must Read! Trailer of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush looks better on the big screens with VFX and 3D effects, but we miss Saif Ali Khan in it
Kriti Sanon
Exclusive! Kriti Sanon on playing Janaki in Adipurush, “Kuch agar bhul chuk hogayi toh please maaf kar dijiyega’”