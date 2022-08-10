Trolled! Netizens are upset with Kajol for wearing makeup while she visited Chopras to mourn Pamela Chopra’s demise, “Death par bhi show off baazi”

MUMBAI: Yesterday, we all got the shocking news that Yash Chopra’s wife and Aditya Chopra’s mother Pamela Chopra have passed away. Her cremation took place yesterday morning, and later in the afternoon Bollywood celebs started coming to Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji’s house to offer their condolences and mourn Pamela Chopra’s demise.

Many celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, John Abraham, Shraddha Kapoor, Kajol, and others visited the Chopras.

Well, Kajol went to meet Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji last night, and the video of her entering the house has made it to social media. Well, the Fanaa actress is getting trolled for wearing makeup.

A netizen commented, “Kisi k marny pa itna tyar ho kar aty hn ye log herat ha ek din lipstik nahi lgaye gi to kia media inki pics nahi bnaye ga kajol is senseless women.” Another Instagram user wrote, “So much makeup.” One more netizen commented, “Death par bhi show off baazi mrida khatam hota in logo ka kitna artificial way of living they are living and dressing up and wearing shades suits bags like they are going for some party the way they dress up.” Check out the comments below…

After the news of Pamela Chopra’s demise came out, Kajol had posted on Twitter, “Pam aunty’s warmth, grace, her fabulous sense of humour, her smile.. we will miss you. Deepest condolences to all who knew her because she left them all with something kind.”

