Trolled! Netizens are upset with Kajol for wearing makeup while she visited Chopras to mourn Pamela Chopra’s demise, “Death par bhi show off baazi”

Many Bollywood celebs visited Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji’s house to offer their condolences and mourn Pamela Chopra’s demise. Well, one of them was Kajol and the actress is getting trolled for wearing makeup.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/21/2023 - 16:12
movie_image: 
Kajol

MUMBAI: Yesterday, we all got the shocking news that Yash Chopra’s wife and Aditya Chopra’s mother Pamela Chopra have passed away. Her cremation took place yesterday morning, and later in the afternoon Bollywood celebs started coming to Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji’s house to offer their condolences and mourn Pamela Chopra’s demise.

Many celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, John Abraham, Shraddha Kapoor, Kajol, and others visited the Chopras.

Also Read: Pamela Chopra demise: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and other celebs reach Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji’s house to offer their condolences

Well, Kajol went to meet Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji last night, and the video of her entering the house has made it to social media. Well, the Fanaa actress is getting trolled for wearing makeup.

A netizen commented, “Kisi k marny pa itna tyar ho kar aty hn ye log herat ha ek din lipstik nahi lgaye gi to kia media inki pics nahi bnaye ga kajol is senseless women.” Another Instagram user wrote, “So much makeup.” One more netizen commented, “Death par bhi show off baazi mrida khatam hota in logo ka kitna artificial way of living they are living and dressing up and wearing shades suits bags like they are going for some party the way they dress up.” Check out the comments below…

After the news of Pamela Chopra’s demise came out, Kajol had posted on Twitter, “Pam aunty’s  warmth, grace, her fabulous sense of humour, her smile.. we will miss you. Deepest condolences to all who knew her because she left them all with something kind.”

Also Read: Pamela Chopra demise: Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and other celebs reach Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji’s house to mourn singer-producer’s death

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kajol Pamela Chopra Aditya Chopra Rani Mukerji Amitabh Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shah Rukh Khan Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh John Abraham Shraddha Kapoor Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/21/2023 - 16:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: OMG! Erica Fernades spills the beans on if she is a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi
MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes has been the talk of the town for her fashion game and flawless acting skills. The diva loves...
Must Read! Here is how Nysa Devgan celebrated her birthday
MUMBAI :Nysa Devgan, daughter of actress Kajol and actor Ajay Devgn has been grabbing the attention of the fans all...
Pandya Store: Shocking! Prerna refuses to get married to Krish, and Dhara’s plan fails!
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Anupamaa: Woah! Barkha plans something which is overheard by Pakhi
MUMBAI:    Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
What! Check out the shocking thing that Arti Singh said about her co - ex Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill
MUMBAI :Arti Singh Sharma is a popular actress in the television industry. She is in this industry for more than a...
Romantic! As Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan complete 16 years of togetherness, let’s have a look at their love story
MUMBAI: On 20th April 2007, two love birds tied the knot and became husband and wife. We are talking about Abhishek...
Recent Stories
Nysa Devgan
Must Read! Here is how Nysa Devgan celebrated her birthday
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nysa Devgan
Must Read! Here is how Nysa Devgan celebrated her birthday
Abhishek Bachchan
Romantic! As Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan complete 16 years of togetherness, let’s have a look at their love story
Riva Arora
Wow! This latest photoshoot of Uri actress Riva Arora will make your jaws drop
Ram Charan
Must Read! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Is Ram Charan truly a pan-India star?
Bhumika Chawla
Bhumika Chawla: As an actor you always want to work with good people, directors and colleagues so that you come back home, happy
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie review: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer is an entertaining film, but with a few flaws