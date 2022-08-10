Trolled! Netizens target Ananya Panday for her outfit at a recent event; they say, "School se aayi hain abhi"

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday is trolls’ favourite. The actress gets trolled for mostly all the public appearances that she makes. Recently, Ananya attended an event in which she was seen wearing a pink outfit and to be honest she looked very pretty and cute. But, of course, there are a few people on social media who just like to trolls celebs.

A netizen commented on Ananya’s look, “Inspired from school ke bachhe shoes especially.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Ese Chapal mai school mai penta tha.” One more netizen commented, “She tried to dress up like Korean celebrities, lekin flop ho gaya.” Check out the comments below...

While netizens trolled her, there were a few people who liked what Ananya was wearing. An Instagram user commented, “Looking pretty.” One of the netizens also called her ‘doll’. Check out the compliments below...

Talking about her movies, Ananya will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan, Dream Girl 2, and Vikramaditya Motwane’s next. While Dream Girl 2 is slated to release in July this year, the release dates of her other two releases are not yet announced.

Meanwhile, Ananya will also be making her web series debut with a show titled Call Me Bae in which she will be seen playing the role of a fashion expert. The announcement video had grabbed everyone’s attention and Ananya was even trolled for that.

