Trolled! Netizens troll actress Zareen Khan addressing her as 'Besharam' for her dressing in this new video

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 02/14/2024 - 17:23
MUMBAI : Actress Zareen Khan is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the industry. Over the time with her movies and different characters she has created a solid mark in the hearts of the fans who always look for the new movies of the actress, well she has been one such name that has to be taken when it comes to delivering great fashion and hotness goals too.

 


 
Well now there is video f the actress Zareen Khan getting viral all over internet where we see the actress was spotted around the city, indeed she is looking super hot in her pink  outfit, the fans all over are showing the love of the actress, they are just loving the actress for her vibe and her looks but there are few who are trolling the actress for different reasons, here are the comment

 

As we see these comments many are not in favour of the dress of the actress, many are saying she must have forgotten to wear a bra and this dress is really looking bad on her, also few are calling her 'besharam' and saying everything is visible.

Indeed these are some brutal and unhealthy comments actress Zareen Khan is getting, what are your views on this do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

