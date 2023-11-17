Trolled! Netizens trolls actress Disha Patani on her dressing, they are saying, "Ajeeb, why can't she wear full clothes"

MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani has been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning the hearts of them not only with her amazing acting but also with her Sizzling looks, she has been the major head turners coming from industry who has been blessing the internet feed with some of the hot pictures and making the jaw drops of the fans and audience.

The fans always looks forward to the new pictures and post of her and now this new video of the actress Disha Patani is getting viral all over the internet as she was seen having some quality time with Krishna Shroff.

Indeed Disha Patani is looking supremely hot in her outfit and she is making head turns with her sizzling avatar once again, on one side the fans of praising the actress and calling her hot as ever, on the other hand there are many people who are trolling because they did not like this dressing style of the actress.

As we can see these comments many people are expressing that what kind of Dress she is wearing and it is not at all appropriate, many people are asking why can't she wear full close, why everytime she has to expose, also many people are calling ajeeb and saying how can she be comfortable wearing such clothes in public places.

