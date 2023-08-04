Trolled! Nora Fatehi gets trolled as a man holds her dress at the red carpet of an event; netizens say, “Aise kapde pahnte hi q ho jab khud sambhal nahi sakte”

Recently, Nora Fatehi attended an award function and wore a stunning white outfit. She looked absolutely gorgeous in it, but the actress is getting trolled for some other reasons.
Nora Fatehi

MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi is known for putting her best foot forward when it comes to her outfits that she wears at events. Recently, the actress attended an award function and wore a stunning white outfit. She looked absolutely gorgeous in it, but the actress is getting trolled for some other reasons.

As her outfit was very long, there was a man who was holding it, and that’s why Nora is getting trolled. A netizen commented, “Piche Wale ki kamar Tut gyi hoti.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Yar Inka kuch samjh nhi aata ase kapde kyo pahnte h jb khud sambhal nhi skte......” One more netizen commented, “Ye khud ki dress khud pakad kr nhi chal sakte kya.” Check out the comments below... 

Well, we have to say that netizens just look for one point to troll the celebs.

What do you have to say about Nora’s look at the event? Let us know in the comments below...

Talking about Nora’s movies, the actress has Madgaon Express and 100% lined up. She has also started shooting for an unannounced project and a few days ago, she took to Instagram to inform her fans about it. She posted, “New beginnings Its a vibe out here in Ooty! First day of shoot was.”

Well, Nora is known for her dance numbers, but she is now trying to make a mark as an actress as well. We are sure her fans are eagerly waiting to watch her performance in her upcoming movies.

