Trolled! "Not at all a good dressing" netizens trolls actress Sonam Kapoor for her new outfit for an event

Actress Sonam Kapoor is getting negative and unhealthy comments for her dress for an event. Have a look at the comments
Sonam

MUMBAI: Actress Sonam Kapoor has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her movies and characters, she has created a strong mark in the hearts of the fans not only with her acting but also with her fashion sense. The fans no doubt always look forward to the new posts of the actress. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Having said that this new video of the actress Sonam Kapoor is getting viral all over as she was clicked attending an event, the actress Sonam Kapoor is indeed supremely hot in her outfit and the fans showering all the love for the actress. But having said that there are few who are trolling the actress for her dressing, have a look at the comments. 

As we see these comments many are not happy with the dress of the actress, and say she doesn't have a good dressing sense, also few said bakwass and few addressed her as a flop actress.

What are your views on the actress Sonam Kapoor and her dressing? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

