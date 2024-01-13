Trolled! “Not a impressive walks, she should work on her walk” netizens trolls actress Tripti Dimri on first ever ramp walk

MUMBAI :Actress Tripti Dimri is no doubt on the major talk of the town and the reason is the movie Animal she has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience with her impressive role in the movie, she is indeed one of the cutest and hottest actresses we have in today's time, the fans are looking forward to every single detail of the rising star.

Having said that this latest video of the actress Tripti Dimri is getting viral all over the internet as she was seen walking the ramp, indeed the actress is looking supremely hot and extremely beautiful as she was walking the ramp. The fans all over not keeping calm and are showering all the love towards the actress and her fashion.

But there are many people who are trolling the actress for her fashion and her walk, check out the comments below.

As we can see these comments many people are not at all happy with the ramp walk of the actress, they are saying she does not know how to walk, also she is walking in a weird manner, she should definitely work on her walk, also many people have commented on her dress and said is the dress design by Uorfi Javed who is known for her weird fashion sense.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the fans all over for the actress Tripti Dimri and how did you like the walk of the actress, do let us know in the comment section below.

