Trolled! "One word for this fashion 'vulgarity'" netizens trolls actress Mouni Roy for her dress for an event, here are the comments

MUMBAI: Actress Mouni Roy has been winning the hearts of the fans and grabbing the attention with her movies, series and sizzling fashion, indeed she is one such name who is known not only for her acting but also for giving some major fashion goals.

The fans indeed always looks forward to the new post of the actress and now there is video of the actress getting viral all over, where we see the actress Mouni Roy seen attention an event and grabbing the attention of the fans and audience with her sizzling outfit, indeed the actress is looking super hot in her dress.

The fans one side are not keeping calm but showering all the love for the actress, whereas on the other hand there are many who are trolling the actress for her dressing sense, check out the comments.

As we these comments many people are expressing they did not like the outfit of the actress and calling out names for her, many said this is not fashion but this is vulgarity, also many said why actresses nowadays always want to expose, also few said she always forgets to wear pants. Also many said if she is wearing such outfits why only Uorfi Ajved is been bashed.

What are your views on these comments coming for actress Mouni Roy and how did you like the fashion of the actress, do let us know in the comment section below.

