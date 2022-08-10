Trolled! Parineeti Chopra gets spotted in a black bodycon dress; netizens say, “Why is she uncomfortable”

Parineeti Chopra was recently spotted at Manish Malhotra’s house and the actress is getting trolled as netizens feel that she was uncomfortable in her black bodycon dress. Read on to know more...
movie_image: 
Parineeti Chopra gets spotted in a black bodycon dress; netizens

MUMBAI :Parineeti Chopra has been making it to the headlines for the past few days because of her rumoured relationship with politician Raghav Chadha. There are even reports that they will be getting married. However, the couple has not openly spoken up about their relationship.

Meanwhile, Parineeti was recently spotted at Manish Malhotra’s house. The actress was seen in a black bodycon dress and as she was seen adjusting her outfit, netizens feel that she was uncomfortable.

A netizen commented, “Why is she super conscious of herself ..she keeps touching her tummy.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Why is she uncomfortable...” One more netizen commented, “Why is she always uncomfortable in whatever she wears ??!!” Check out the comments below...


Do you think that Parineeti was feeling uncomfortable in that outfit? Let us know in the comments below.

Talking about Parineeti Chopra’s movies, the actress has some interesting projects like Chamkila and Capsule Gill lined up. The former is directed by Imtiaz Ali and it stars Diljit Dosanjh as the male lead. The movie is a biopic on Amar Singh Chamkila and while Diljit plays the role Amar, Parineeti will be portraying the role of Amarjot, Amar’s wife.

Meanwhile, Capsule Gill stars Akshay Kumar as the male lead. Even this movie is based on a real life story. It is based on the story of additional chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill.

Are you excited for Parineeti Chopra’s upcoming movies? Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

