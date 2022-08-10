Trolled! Parineeti Chopra gets spotted in a black bodycon dress; netizens say, “Why is she uncomfortable”

MUMBAI :Parineeti Chopra has been making it to the headlines for the past few days because of her rumoured relationship with politician Raghav Chadha. There are even reports that they will be getting married. However, the couple has not openly spoken up about their relationship.

Meanwhile, Parineeti was recently spotted at Manish Malhotra’s house. The actress was seen in a black bodycon dress and as she was seen adjusting her outfit, netizens feel that she was uncomfortable.

Also Read: OMG! Who is Raghav Chadha with whom Parineeti Chopra was spotted?

A netizen commented, “Why is she super conscious of herself ..she keeps touching her tummy.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Why is she uncomfortable...” One more netizen commented, “Why is she always uncomfortable in whatever she wears ??!!” Check out the comments below...

Do you think that Parineeti was feeling uncomfortable in that outfit? Let us know in the comments below.

Talking about Parineeti Chopra’s movies, the actress has some interesting projects like Chamkila and Capsule Gill lined up. The former is directed by Imtiaz Ali and it stars Diljit Dosanjh as the male lead. The movie is a biopic on Amar Singh Chamkila and while Diljit plays the role Amar, Parineeti will be portraying the role of Amarjot, Amar’s wife.

Meanwhile, Capsule Gill stars Akshay Kumar as the male lead. Even this movie is based on a real life story. It is based on the story of additional chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill.

Are you excited for Parineeti Chopra’s upcoming movies? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: House Tour: A look into Parineeti Chopra’s beautiful house

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.