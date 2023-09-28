Trolled! "Please learn how to carry your clothes" netizens troll Ananya Panday in this new video

Actress Ananya Panday is getting some negative and unhealthy comments for her dressing in this new video, have a look at the comments
Ananya Panday

MUMBAI: Actress Ananya Panday is indeed one of the major head turners coming from acting space, the actress over the time has created a fan base with her charm and cuteness. Her fans always look forward to the new posts and movies of the actress.

 

 

Having said that this new video of the actress Ananya Panday is getting viral all over the internet as she was clicked at the movie screening, the actress is indeed looking hot in her yellow outfit, the fans are not at all keeping calm but are praising and showering all the love for the actress. but on the other hand, there are few who are trolling the actress for different reasons and for her actions in the video.

As we see the actress was seen adjusting her dress and this grabbed the attention of the netizens, they are saying please learn to carry your dress what you wear. Also few said she is struggling here too to carry the outfit, also many say she is looking uncomfortable in the video.

Well these are the comments cooing for the actress Ananya Panday on this video, how did you like the dress of the actress and what are your thoughts on the dressing style of the actress, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

