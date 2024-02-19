Trolled! "Is this Ramp walk or Road walk" netizens trolls actress Shanaya Kapoor on her ramp walk

Soon to be actress Shanaya Kapoor is getting trolled for her walk in this new viral video, netizens calling her disaster, here are the comments
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 02/19/2024 - 18:54
movie_image: 
Shanaya

MUMBAI: Soon to be actress and daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her sizzling looks and her fashion over the time, she has been one such name that has been taken when it comes to defining hotness and cuteness. The actress has managed to attract the eyeballs of the fans with her great fashion and now there is a video of the actress Shanaya Kapoor getting viral all over. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

In this video we can see, Shanaya Kapoor walking the ramp and making our jaws drop with her fashion and her beauty along with the confidence, indeed the fans all over are not keeping calm but are showering all the love for the actress Shanaya Kapoor, but on the other hand, there are many who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

Also read - Trolled! "Her dress is unnecessarily too short" netizens troll actress Shanaya Kapoor for her dress

Here are the comments

As we see in these comments many people are expressing that they are not happy with the actress Shanaya Kapoor he walk of the actress Shanaya Kapoor, few said she has that confidence but she is not at all walking the models, and said they should have brought the real models instead of her, also many said she is doing too much of hand movement and that is looking very weird, and saying, 'Is she doing ramp walk of doing Road Walk'

What are your views on this video of the soon to be actress Shanaya Kapoor, and on these comments of the fans, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Vacay Goals! Shanaya Kapoor shares some beach looks from her vacation in Maldives, check it out

Shanaya Kapoor SHANAYA KAPOOR TROLL SHANAYA KAPOOR FANS SHANAYA KAPOOR SEXY BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLL Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 02/19/2024 - 18:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Don 3 update, special announcement to b made tomorrow
MUMBAI : Indeed one of the major points of conversation in the industry is the upcoming movie Don. It is not only one...
Trolled! "Is this Ramp walk or Road walk" netizens trolls actress Shanaya Kapoor on her ramp walk
MUMBAI: Soon to be actress and daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor has been grabbing the attention of the fans...
OMG! After Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma’s security tightened
MUMBAI : Aayush Sharma might be just a couple of films old, but he has managed to grab the limelight with his screen...
Vanshaj: What! Dadababu is alive
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible: Woah! Shocking twist unveiled at scheme opening
Dhruv Tara: What! Bijli leaves Mahal, vows to never return
MUMBAI : Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Recent Stories
Don 3
Wow! Don 3 update, special announcement to b made tomorrow
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Don 3
Wow! Don 3 update, special announcement to b made tomorrow
Aayush
OMG! After Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma’s security tightened
Vikrant Massey
Really! Vikrant Massey reveals he earned a whopping Rs 4.2 crores after his friend humiliated him for having plastic chairs at home
Vikrant Massey
Aww! Vikrant Massey and wife Sheetal Thakur have a sweet intimate 2nd wedding anniversary celebration post embracing parenthood
Esha Deol
Kya Baat Hai! Esha Deol spotted for the first time after announcing separation from Bharat Takhtani
Suhani Bhatnagar
Sad! Dangal actress Suhani Bhatnagar’s father Puneet explains the real cause of her death; mother breaks down saying she never informed Aamir Khan of her illness