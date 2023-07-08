Trolled! Sara Ali Khan gets trolled for her outfit, netizens calling her Joker

Actress Sara Ali Khan is getting negative and unhealthy comments for her outfit, have a look at the comments
Sara Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Actress Sara Ali Khan is indeed one of the most loved and followed stars we have in the acting space, over the time with her cuteness and her acting projects she has created a huge fan base who always looks forward to the new posts and movies of the actress. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Indeed she surely knows how to grab our attention and make our heads turn with her looks and fashion and this new video of the actress Sara Ali Khan is getting viral all over the internet as she was clicked around the city. Actress Sara Ali Khan is looking supremely cute in her outfit, the fans are not keeping calm but are praising and appreciating the actress but on the other hand there are few who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

As we see these comments many are expressing that they did not like the outfit of the actress, many are saying it’s weird, few are addressing her as Joker, there are few who are saying the actress does not have a fashion sense.

What are your views on the actress Sara Ali Khan and on her outfit, do share your views in the comments section below.

