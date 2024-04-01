Trolled! “shadi krne ka tareeka thoda kazual h” – Netizens say this as they express their dislike towards Nupur Shikhare’s clothes as he gets married to Ira Khan

The wedding was in a Marathi-style but we got to see Nupur Shikhare, the groom, in the wedding, wearing just shorts and black vest. Yes, you’re reading it right.
Nupur Shikhare

MUMBAI: A lot of happiness has entered in the life of Ira Khan as she has found the love of her life, Nupur Shikhare and is soon going to marry him.

Earlier, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got engaged to the love of her life Nupur Shikhare. The videos and pictures of the happy couple went viral and created quite a stir online. The bride-to-be looked stunning and happy in a gorgeous red gown.

Also read - Exciting! Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira to tie the knot with Nupur Shikhare on 3rd January?

We had reported about Ira Khan posting the date of their wedding but not the year of the wedding date.

However, things took a great turn and finally Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan are married. We got to see the Haldi ceremony where Kiran Rao marked her presence.

We also got to see Nupur Shikhare jogging to the wedding venue along with his squad which looked strange in the beginning but that wasn’t the only strange thing that the netizens noticed.

The wedding was in a Marathi-style but we got to see Nupur Shikhare, the groom, in the wedding, wearing just shorts and black vest. Yes, you’re reading it right.

Netizens saw this and were quick to express their views online and the comments are worth reading. Take a look at the comments below:

As we can see in the comments, there are netizens who pointed out that this shouldn’t be taken as a trend and even showed their dislike towards Nupur’s attire.

Also read - Ira Khan turns THIS for her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare; read inside 

Talking about Nupur, he is a fitness trainer who has trained Bollywood celebs like Sushmita Sen and Aamir Khan. Ira on the other hand made her directorial debut with stage production ‘Euripides' Medea,’ an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea in 2019.

What do you think about Nupur’s choice of clothes for the wedding? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Ira Khan Kiran Rao Aamir Khan. Nupur Shikhare upcoming weddings Bollywood Hindi movies
