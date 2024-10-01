Trolled! “She is acting like mini Jaya Bachchan” netizens troll Taapsee Pannu for this reason, check out the comments below

Actress Taapsee Pannu is getting some negative and unhealthy comments for this latest video, check out the comments below.
MUMBAI: Actress Taapsee Pannu is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting industry. Over the time with her amazing acting contribution and great characters, she has created a strong mark not only in the hearts and minds of the fans but also in Indian cinema.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The actress is currently riding on the success of the movie Dunki. Recently, the actress was clicked and grabbed the attention of the fans. This video of the actress is getting viral all over the internet and we can see the actress asking the media paparazzi “ruk kar kya karun”. 

This gesture of the actress Taapsee Pannu has grabbed attention of the fans and they have mixed reaction for the same. Check out the comments below.

As we can see these comments, many are expressing that her behaviour was not right, but an appropriate one. One user believes that she is a mini version of Jaya Bachchan who is always rude with the media. Also, many suggest that she should change her behaviour.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for the actress Taapsee Pannu and on this behaviour of the actress? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar. 

