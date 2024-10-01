Trolled! “She is acting like mini Jaya Bachchan” netizens trolls Taapsee Pannu for this reason, check out the comments below

MUMBAI: Actress Taapsee Pannu is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting industry, over the time with her amazing acting contribution and her great character she has created a strong mark not only in the hearts and Minds of the fans but also in the Indian cinema.

The actress is currently riding on the success of the movie Dunki, recently the actress was clicked and grabbed the attention of the fans, this video of the actress is getting viral all over the internet and we can see the actress says to the media paparazzi “ruk kar kya karun”

This gesture of the actress Taapsee Pannu has got the attention of the fans and they have their mixed reaction for the same, check out the comments below.

As we can see these comments many people are expressing that her behaviour was not right it was an appropriate one, one user has written she is behaving like the mini version of Jaya Bachchan who is always rude with the media, also many people are saying her attitude is not at all right and she should change her behaviour.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for the actress Taapsee Pannu and on this behaviour of the actress, do let us know in the comment section below.

