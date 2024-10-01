Trolled! “She is acting like mini Jaya Bachchan” netizens trolls Taapsee Pannu for this reason, check out the comments below

Actress Taapsee Pannu is getting some negative and unhealthy comments for this latest video check out the comments below
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 01/10/2024 - 20:00
movie_image: 
Taapsee

MUMBAI: Actress Taapsee Pannu is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting industry, over the time with her amazing acting contribution and her great character she has created a strong mark not only in the hearts and Minds of the fans but also in the Indian cinema.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

The actress is currently riding on the success of the movie Dunki, recently the actress was clicked and grabbed the attention of the fans, this video of the actress is getting viral all over the internet and we can see the actress says to the media paparazzi “ruk kar kya karun”

This gesture of the actress Taapsee Pannu has got the attention of the fans and they have their mixed reaction for the same, check out the comments below.

Also read - Dunki: Whoa! Taapsee Pannu reveals her experience of working with real prisoners in the Shah Rukh Khan Starrer

As we can see these comments many people are expressing that her behaviour was not right it was an appropriate one, one user has written she is behaving like the mini version of Jaya Bachchan who is always rude with the media, also many people are saying her attitude is not at all right and she should change her behaviour.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for the actress Taapsee Pannu and on this behaviour of the actress, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Wow! Taapsee Pannu opens up on working with Shah Rukh Khan in the film Dunki; Says ‘This was a dream of sorts…’

Taapsee Pannu Taapsee Pannu fans Taapsee Pannu trolled BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLLED Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 01/10/2024 - 20:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aww! Aamir Khan gets a mehendi design on his hand at daughter’s wedding festivities
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan and ex wife Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan has been in the news lately for her upcoming wedding...
Trolled! “She is acting like mini Jaya Bachchan” netizens trolls Taapsee Pannu for this reason, check out the comments below
MUMBAI: Actress Taapsee Pannu is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting industry, over the...
Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha to grace the show
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Hawwt! Actress Pooja Bhalekar raises temperature with her bikini pictures
MUMBAI: Actress Pooja Bhalekar has been winning the hearts of the fans and grabbing the attention of the fans with her...
Exclusive! Vikram Vedha actress Drashti Bhanushali roped in for Star Plus upcoming show ““Aankh Micholi”
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
What! Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in talks for a Luv Ranjan rom-com movie?
MUMBAI: The upcoming action film "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has been the talk of the town...
Recent Stories
Aamir
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aww! Aamir Khan gets a mehendi design on his hand at daughter’s wedding festivities
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aamir
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aww! Aamir Khan gets a mehendi design on his hand at daughter’s wedding festivities
Pooja
Hawwt! Actress Pooja Bhalekar raises temperature with her bikini pictures
Hrithik
What! Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in talks for a Luv Ranjan rom-com movie?
Ira
Waah! These pictures from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Sangeet ceremony will surely bring a smile to your face, check it out
Fighter
Must Read! From Hrithik Roshan to Anil Kapoor, here is how much the cast of Fighter is getting paid
Merry Christmas
Must Read! Here's what we can expect from movie Merry Christmas