Trolled! “She is another Jaya Bachchan in the making” Netizens troll actress Kajol for her new video

MUMBAI: Actress Kajol has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her immense contribution to the Indian cinema, she is indeed one of the versatile names coming from the acting space who is ruling the hearts of millions with her craft. The fans indeed always look forward to the new post as well as projects of the actress and now there is a video of the actress that is getting viral all over the internet.

This video has grabbed the attention of the fans as she was spotted around the city, the actress is beautiful as ever, the fans are showering all love for the actress but there are few who have noticed little rude behavior of the actress and are trolling her for different reasons. Have a look at the comments.

As we see these comments, many are unhappy with the behavior of the actress Kajol, they expressed that the behavior of the actress was rude. Many are comparing the actress Kajol with Jaya Bachchan and are saying she is another Jaya Bachchan in the making. Also few are saying why she is behaving like this from the past few days.

