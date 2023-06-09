Trolled! “She is another Jaya Bachchan in the making” Netizens trolls actress Kajol for her new video

Actress Kajol is getting some negative comments for her new video as she was clicked around the city, have at look at the comments
Jaya Bachchan

MUMBAI: Actress Kajol has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her immense contribution to the Indian cinema, she is indeed one of the versatile names coming from the acting space who is ruling the hearts of millions with her craft. The fans indeed always look forward to the new post of the actress and now there is a video of the actress Kajol that is getting viral all over the internet.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

This video has grabbed the attention of the fans as she was spotted around the city, the actress is beautiful as ever, the fans are showering all love for the actress but there are few who have noticed little rude behavior of the actress and are trolling her for different reasons. Have a look at the comments.

Also read – (Jawan craze: Really! Shah Rukh Khan Fans crowd at 2 A.M outside a cinema hall to purchase film's tickets, watch viral video)

As we see these comments, many are unhappy with the behavior of the actress Kajol, they expressed that the behavior of the actress was rude, many are comparing the actress Kajol with Jaya Bachchan and are saying she is another Jaya Bachchan in the making. Also few are saying why she is behaving like this from the past few days.

What are your views on this new video of the actress Kajol and what’s you take on this behavior of the actress, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ (Wow! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to have a full week of wedding festivities in Udaipur? Read on to know more)

