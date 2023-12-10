Trolled! " She has lost it to a great extent" netizens trolls Saba Azad on her viral dance video

MUMBAI :Over the time we have seen actress Saba Azad grabbing the attention of the fans with her series and her appearances with her superstar boyfriend Hrithik Roshan, indeed she is one of the cutest stars in B Town who surely knows to make our head turns with her appearances.

Having said that this news video of the actress Saba Azad is getting viral all over the internet as she was dancing on the ramp, well this video has grabbed the attention of the fans and there are many who are trolling the actress, have a look at the comments.

As we see these comments, many are saying that this is not at all not at all normal, and saying who dances on the ramp walk, whereas few said she has lost it completely. Few said they feel sorry for actor Hrithik Roshan, also sais 'aisa kaun karta hai bhai'

Well these are trolling comments coming for the actress Saba Azad for her viral dance video, what are your views on this video and the comments from the fans all over, do share in the comment section below.

