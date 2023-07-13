Trolled! "She is Jaya Bachchan 2.0", netizens troll actress Kajol for her latest public appearance

Actress Kajol is getting some unhealthy comments with regards with regards to the latest video, check out the commens below.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 07/13/2023 - 14:48
movie_image: 
Kajol

MUMBAI :  Actress Kajol is no doubt one of the versatile actresses we have in the acting space. Over the time with her amazing projects, she has created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans.

Currently, this video of the actress Kajol is getting viral all over the internet as she was spotted promoting her  upcoming OTT series. 

 

Kajol is one of the cutest actress and we are all aware about her bubbly nature. But, this particular video is grabbing attention for certain reasons. Have a look at the comments.

Also read  Exciting! Kiara Advani to be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

Comments here

As we can see, many comment that she is another Jaya Bachchan in the making. Looking at the behaviour of the actress, many tag her as Jaya Bachchan 2.0. There a few who felt that the actress was rude, but many also assume the behaviour as a part of her joking nature.

What are your views on these comments coming from netizens for actress Kajol? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

Also read  Must Read! From dancing on Beqarar Karke Humen in Jawan Prevue to what he is going to do after Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan answers many questions of fans during #AskSRK

Kajol KAJOL FANS Kajol trolled BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLLED Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 07/13/2023 - 14:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection: Tom Cruise starrer takes a good start; Kartik-Kiara starrer shows a drop
MUMBAI : This week, there’s no big Hindi film releasing in theatres, but a Hollywood biggie like Mission Impossible –...
Baalveer 3: OMG! Baalveer in search for the truth, meets Kurja
MUMBAI :Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Curious! A new member in the society enters, women wooed
MUMBAI : ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Woah! Riya, Amrita and Veer to make a plan to save the house
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Vanshaj: Woah! Yuvika gets taken aback seeing Kartik
MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible: Memories! Pushpa gets to know more about her father, thanks to Jugal
MUMBAI :Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Recent Stories
SatyaPrem Ki Katha
Must Read! Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection: Tom Cruise starrer takes a good start; Kartik-Kiara starrer shows a drop
Latest Video
Related Stories
SatyaPrem Ki Katha
Must Read! Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection: Tom Cruise starrer takes a good start; Kartik-Kiara starrer shows a drop
Expression queen
Must Read! Netizens can’t stop praising Alia Bhatt’s expressions in What Jhumka; call her, “Expression queen”
Lucinda Nicholas
Hotness Alert! Here are times when Guest iin London actress Lucinda Nicholas raised the temperature with her hot looks
Shah Rukh Khan
Must Read! From dancing on Beqarar Karke Humen in Jawan Prevue to what he is going to do after Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan answers many questions of fans during #AskSRK
Here’s what netizens have to say
Must Read! Will Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan break box office records of Pathaan? Here’s what netizens have to say
Here’s how much he charged for his upcoming film OMG2
Must Read! Akshay Kumar slashes his fees after recent string of flops? Here’s how much he charged for his upcoming film OMG2