Trolled! "She is Jaya Bachchan 2.0", netizens troll actress Kajol for her latest public appearance

MUMBAI : Actress Kajol is no doubt one of the versatile actresses we have in the acting space. Over the time with her amazing projects, she has created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans.

Currently, this video of the actress Kajol is getting viral all over the internet as she was spotted promoting her upcoming OTT series.

Kajol is one of the cutest actress and we are all aware about her bubbly nature. But, this particular video is grabbing attention for certain reasons. Have a look at the comments.

Also read Exciting! Kiara Advani to be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

Comments here

As we can see, many comment that she is another Jaya Bachchan in the making. Looking at the behaviour of the actress, many tag her as Jaya Bachchan 2.0. There a few who felt that the actress was rude, but many also assume the behaviour as a part of her joking nature.

What are your views on these comments coming from netizens for actress Kajol? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Also read Must Read! From dancing on Beqarar Karke Humen in Jawan Prevue to what he is going to do after Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan answers many questions of fans during #AskSRK