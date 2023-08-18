Trolled! "She is looking so uncomfortable in this short dress" netizens troll actress Avneet Kaur

Actress Avneet Kaur is getting some negative and unhealthy comments for this new video, have a look at some of the comments
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 11:04
movie_image: 
Avneet Kaur

MUMBAI: Actress Avneet Kaur has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her sizzling videos over the time, she has been attracting the eyeballs of the fans with her fashion and looks. The made her bollywood  debut recently and was loved by the fans.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Well having said that this new video of the actress is getting viral all over the internet as she was clicked around the city, indeed she is looking very hot in her dress and was seen attracting the eyeballs. But there are people who are trolling the actress for different reasons. Check out the comments.

Also read Really! When Kajol made Sanjay Leela Bhansali wait for 8 hours in a hotel lobby as it slipped her mind they had a meeting

As we see many are not happy with the dress of the actress, they are saying why to wear such a dress that makes you uncomfortable? Also she was seen pulling the dress. Many said she is doing all this for attention.

What are your views on these comments for the actress and how did you like her dress? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read Interesting! 5 upcoming movies that have the potential to break the opening day record of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan

Avneet Kaur AVNEET KAUR HOT AVNEET KAUR TROLL AVNEET KAUR SEXY BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLL Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 11:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE! Puneet Vashist on bagging Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Tandav: It was God's grace that this show chose me, as an actor, this character is challenging but now I am happy doing it
MUMBAI: Puneet Vashist is currently seen playing the role of Devrishi Narada in Colors' show Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag...
Must Read! Gadar 2, OMG 2, Ghoomer box office collection: Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar starrers show a huge jump; Abhishek Bachchan’s film gets a disappointing response
MUMBAI: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur starrer Gadar 2 is unstoppable at the box office/...
What! Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Jiya Shankar wants #Abhiya to end; does not want to be linked to Abhishek Malhan going forward, says, “its bringing in unnecessary hate”
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has finally come to an end and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner and Abhishek...
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Whoa! Elvish Yadav’s recent Instagram LIVE becomes the highest viewed and breaks MC Stan’s record
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has finally come to an end and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner and Abhishek...
Wow! Ameesha Patel reveals that she would 'love to' work with Hrithik Roshan again, read more
MUMBAI: Gadar 2 is making and breaking several records at the box office. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reunited for the...
Must read! Abhishek Bachchan reveals how wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan calms his anger down, read more
MUMBAI: Ghoomer actor Abhishek Bachchan is making headlines for his new movie and his performance. Known for his roles...
Recent Stories
Ghoomer
Must Read! Gadar 2, OMG 2, Ghoomer box office collection: Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar starrers show a huge jump; Abhishek Bachchan’s film gets a disappointing response
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ghoomer
Must Read! Gadar 2, OMG 2, Ghoomer box office collection: Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar starrers show a huge jump; Abhishek Bachchan’s film gets a disappointing response
Ameesha Patel
Wow! Ameesha Patel reveals that she would 'love to' work with Hrithik Roshan again, read more
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Must read! Abhishek Bachchan reveals how wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan calms his anger down, read more
Salman Khan
Kya Baat Hai! Salman Khan’s new look reminds people of Tere Naam; netizens want Tere Naam 2
Kajol
Really! When Kajol made Sanjay Leela Bhansali wait for 8 hours in a hotel lobby as it slipped her mind they had a meeting
Dream Girl 2
Interesting! Upcoming movies and OTT series this week: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2, Tamannaah Bhatia’s Aakhri Sach and more