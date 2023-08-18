Trolled! “She is looking very Kamjoor” netizens troll Shanaya Kapoor for this photoshoot

MUMBAI: Soon-to-be actress Shanaya Kapoor is indeed one of the major attractions coming from the acting world. She has been grabbing the attention of the fans over time with her sizzling looks and great fashion. Indeed she has created a huge fan base already who always looks for the posts of the star.

Having said that, this new photoshoot of the actress Shanaya Kapoor is getting viral as she was seen grabbing attention, indeed she is looking super hot and super fit in this picture, the fans are showering all the love for the star Shanaya Kapoor, but few are trolling the actress for different reasons.

As we see these comments, many are addressing her as weak and saying she is looking very unhealthy, also few are commenting on the nepotism remark and saying without doing anything she has become the brand ambassador for a big brand.

