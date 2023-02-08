Trolled! “She needs to work on her walk” Netizens trolls actress Sara Ali Khan for her walk

Actress Sara Ali Khan is getting negative and unhealthy comments for her walk on the ramp along with the actor Aditya Roy Kapur, have a look at the comments
Sara Ali Khan

MUMBAI:  Actress Sara Ali Khan is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space, with her movies and her cuteness she has indeed created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans who always look forward to the new posts of the actress.

Having said that, this new video of the actress Sara Ali Khan is getting viral all over the internet as she was seen walking the ramp and grabbing the attention of the fans along with the actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

Indeed the actress Sara Ali Khan is looking hot in her outfit and all eyes are for the hotness of the stars who have walked the ramp, but there are few people who are trolling the actress Sara Ali Khan for different reasons.

As we see these comments many are saying the actress does not know how to walk, she needs to work on her walk, also many are pointing out that this is not at all an appropriate outfit to be worn for a fashion event.

Well these are the comments coming for the actress Sara Ali Khan and her walk, what are your views on the actress and her walk, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

