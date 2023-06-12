Trolled! "She never fails to disappoint us with her rude behavior" netizens trolls Jaya Bachchan for this video

Legendary actress Jaya Bachchan is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to this latest video as she attends an event in the City
Jaya

MUMBAI: Legendary actress Jaya Bachchan has been grabbing the attention of the fans earlier with her beautiful characters in different movies and recently be have seen many videos which were floating all over the internet where we see a different behaviour of the actress with the media people.

Once again Jaya Bachchan has attracted the eyeballs of the fans as she was seen attending the screening of the upcoming movie The Archies, indeed the legendary actresses looking beautiful in simple outfit. But we see the actress shouting at the media people and telling them not to scream or shout.

Well this has grabbed the attention of the fans and audience, there are many people who are trolling the legendary actress for different reasons check out the comments below.

Heartwarming! Ailing Junior Mehmood's heartfelt wish fulfilled by Jeetendra and Sachin Pilgaonkar by visiting him; Details inside!

As we see these comments people are not happy the way she is talking to paparazzi and media people, they are Satu saying she never fails to disappoint with her rude behaviour. Also many people are saying being a senior actor does not mean you should be rude all the timecwith all people.

What are your views on these comments coming from the netizens for the legendary actress Jaya Bachchan, how did you like the gesture of the actress, do you find anything wrong, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Hot Pics! Here are times actress Pooja Sundar Shetty raised temperature with her hot looks

