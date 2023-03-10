Trolled! "She is running as if she has to catch a local train" netizens troll Navya Nanda for her ramp walk

MUMBAI: Navya Nanda, granddaughter of living legend Amitabh Bachchan has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her clicks, with her cuteness she has been ruling the hearts of millions.

Well this new video of the star is getting viral all over the internet as she made her debut on the ramp. While her fans have showered love for her, there are few who have trolled the star for her style of walking.

As we see many are criticizing her walking style,and saying she does not know how to walk the ramp. Also few said she is running as if she wants to catch a local train. Comments say she needs to learn how to walk on the ramp.

