Trolled! "She is running as if she has to catch local train" netizens trolls Navya Nanda for her ramp walk

Grand daughter of Amitabh Bachchan Navya Nanda is getting trolled for her walk on the ramp, have a look at the video
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 12:48
movie_image: 
Navya Nanda

MUMBAI: Navya Nanda, grand daughter of living legend Amitabh Bachchan has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her clicks, with her cuteness she has been ruling the hearts of millions.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Well this new video of the star is getting viral all over the internet as she walked the ramp, the fans have showered love for her but there are few who have trolled the star for her style of walking.

Also read OMG! When Prabhas’ fan slapped him after taking a selfie, read on to know why

As we see many are criticizing her walking style,and saying she does not know how walk the ramp also few said she is running as if she wants to catch local train. Comments says she needs to learn how to walk the ramp. 

What are your views on these comments and how did you like her walk, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Shocking! Vivek Oberoi’s business partner Sanjay Saha taken into custody for duping the actor of Rs 1.55 Crores

About Author

