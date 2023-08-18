Trolled ! “She is trying to be 2nd Nora Fatehi” netizens troll Avneet Kaur

Actress Avneet Kaur is getting some negative and unhealthy comments for her dress at an event, check out the comments below
Avneet Kaur

MUMBAI : Actress Avneet Kaur is no doubt one of the most popular names coming from B Town. Over the time and much before making her Bollywood Debut she has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her sizzling pictures and videos all over the internet. No doubt the fans always look forward to the upcoming post of the actress Avneet Kaur and now this latest video of the actress is getting viral as she was seen attending an event.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As we see the actress Avneet Kaur was clicked at an event. Indeed she is looking hot in her outfit. The fans are not keeping calm but are showering all love for the actress, but on the other hand there are few who are trolling the actress for different reasons. Check out the comments below.

As we can see these comments, many people are expressing that they are not at all happy with the appearance and the dress of the actress, many people have been seeing the actress over the time and expressing that she is trying to become 2nd Nora Fatehi, there are many people who are saying that what is the purpose of carrying such a small backpack.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the fans and audience for actress Avneet Kaur, and how did you like the outfit of the actress, do let us know in the comment section below.

