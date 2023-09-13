Trolled! "Is she wearing dhoti for a party" netizens trolls actress Akansha Sharma

Actress Akansha Sharma is getting some negative and unhealthy comments for her outfit in this video
Akansha Sharma

MUMBAI: Actress and youtuber Akansha Sharma has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her amazing acting content contribution. She is indeed one of the major head turners coming from acting space who is also known for her hot looks.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Having said that this new video of the actress Akansha Sharma is getting viral as she was spotted attending an event in the city. Well indeed the actress is looking supremely hot in her dress and the fans are showering all the love for her. But there are few who are trolling the actress for different reasons check out the comments below.

As we see many are not happy with the dress of the actress, they are saying is she wearing a dhoti for a party, also few are commenting on her fashion sense. Alai few they don't know what's the purpose of such a dress in a party.

What are your views on the dress of the actress and how will you react on these comments, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

