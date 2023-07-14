Trolled! “Is she wearing a dress made out of garbage bags?” netizens troll Urvashi Rautela for her outfit

MUMBAI : Over the time with her amazing talent, actress Urvashi Rautela has been winning hearts of the fans. She is one such name who is known not only for acting, but also for her sizzling dance moves and gorgeous looks.

She has been blessing the internet feed by setting major fashion goals. Having said that, this video of the actress getting viral all over the internet, in which she was spotted at the airport.

Indeed, she is looking beautiful in her black outfit as she was spotted outside the airport. On one side, people are praising the actress for her stunning appearance, whereas on the other, a few troll her for her outfit.

As we can see, many express their disappointment with the outfit worn by the actress by questioning her fashion choices. They also comment that she ‘is she wearing a dress made out of garbage bags’.

