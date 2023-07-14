Trolled! “Is she wearing a dress made out of garbage bags?” netizens troll Urvashi Rautela for her outfit

Actress Urvashi Rautela is getting some unhealthy comments with regards to her outfit, check out the comments below.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 07/14/2023 - 14:03
movie_image: 
URVASHI

MUMBAI :  Over the time with her amazing talent, actress Urvashi Rautela has been winning hearts of the fans. She is one such name who is known not only for acting, but also for her sizzling dance moves and gorgeous looks.

She has been blessing the internet feed by setting major fashion goals. Having said that, this video of the actress getting viral all over the internet, in which she was spotted at the airport.

 

 

Indeed, she is looking beautiful in her black outfit as she was spotted outside the airport. On one side, people are praising the actress for her stunning appearance, whereas on the other, a few troll her for her outfit.

ALSO READ – What! Hansal Mehta shares health update that he has a ‘terrible stomach infection’, “two deputy CMs cannot provide basic clean drinking water to its citizens”

As we can see, many express their disappointment with the outfit worn by the actress by questioning her fashion choices. They also comment that she ‘is she wearing a dress made out of garbage bags’.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the fans for Urvashi Rautela? Did you like the outfit of the actress? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ - Must Read! Anil Sharma shares a new poster of Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2; fans say, “Trailer bhi aayega ya direct release hogi”

 

Urvashi Rautela URVASHI RAUTELA HOT URVASHI RAUTELA TROLL URVASHI RAUTELA SEXY Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 07/14/2023 - 14:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! The Trial Twitter review: Kajol starrer gets a mixed response; netizens say, “One time watch”
MUMBAI :Kajol has been ruling the Hindi film industry for around three decades, and now, she is slowly making a mark on...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Samarth turns out to be a big red flag for Savi
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Trolled! “Is she wearing a dress made out of garbage bags?” netizens troll Urvashi Rautela for her outfit
MUMBAI :  Over the time with her amazing talent, actress Urvashi Rautela has been winning hearts of the fans. She is...
Shocking! “Inka pyaar to sarvajanik hai, har jagah shuru ho jaate hain”, netizens troll Shriya Saran and her husband for their latest public appearance
MUMBAI :With her amazing talent, actress Shriya Saran has been winning the hearts of the fans. She is one of the most...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Warning! Akshara wants Manjiri to end her hatred
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Kya Baat Hai! Karan Johar joins Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in What Jhumka – Watch Video
MUMBAI :Karan Johar is all set to make his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which stars...
Recent Stories
URVASHI
Trolled! “Is she wearing a dress made out of garbage bags?” netizens troll Urvashi Rautela for her outfit
Latest Video
Related Stories
trolls Shriya Saran and her partner
Shocking! “Inka pyaar to sarvajanik hai, har jagah shuru ho jaate hain”, netizens troll Shriya Saran and her husband for their latest public appearance
lia Bhatt in What Jhumka – Watch Video
Kya Baat Hai! Karan Johar joins Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in What Jhumka – Watch Video
provide basic clean drinking water to its citizens
What! Hansal Mehta shares health update that he has a ‘terrible stomach infection’, “two deputy CMs cannot provide basic clean drinking water to its citizens”
Trailer bhi aayega ya direct release hogi
Must Read! Anil Sharma shares a new poster of Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2; fans say, “Trailer bhi aayega ya direct release hogi”
Deets inside
Wow! Alia Bhatt joins YRF Spy universe, deets inside
“so sweet of her”
Aww! Alia Bhatt’s gesture toward a pap who lost his slipper, wins hearts of netizens, they say “so sweet of her”