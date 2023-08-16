Trolled! Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor serve food at a restaurant; netizens say, “All this drama is to promote Archies”

Recently, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and other actors of The Archies were seen serving food at a restaurant in Mumbai, and they are getting trolled for it. Read on to know more...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 18:26
movie_image: 
Suhana Khan

MUMBAI:  Stars kids Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor are all set to make their acting debut with The Archies which is slated to premiere on Netflix. A couple of months ago, the first glimpse of the movie was released, and it received a mixed response. We are yet to see the trailer and the songs of the film, and the OTT platform has also not announced the release date of the movie.

Now, recently, Suhana, Khushi, and other actors of the film were seen serving food at a restaurant in Mumbai, and they are getting trolled for it.


 
Also Read: WOAH! Suhana Khan’s gesture towards a beggar gets a mixed response; some netizens are trolling her, some are calling her the ‘humble’

A netizen commented, “Should’ve done it at some orphanage. The healthy and the riches are being fed, not the needy and poor. Guess all this drama is to promote Archies.” Another Instagram user wrote, “i just couldn't control my laughter after seeing this... When I read that they were going to serve food, I thought maybe in some orphanage or to some needy people... Well, good for them.. but after watching this video it's just hilarious. It's like donating money to the Ambanis. Anyway, all the best for Archies.”

One more netizen commented, “Ye good cause movie aane se pehle kahan tha?” Check out the comments below...

What do you have to say about Khushi and Suhana serving at a restaurant? Let us know in the comments below.

Talking about The Archies, the movie is directed by Zoya Akhtar, and it also stars Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot Saigal, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina.

Also Read: Woah! Gauri Khan guides daughter Suhana Khan prior to her debut in Bollywood, check out what the reports say

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

Suhana Khan Khushi Kapoor The Archies Mihir Ahuja Aditi Dot Saigal Yuvraj Menda Agastya Nanda Vedang Raina Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 18:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: OMG! Shiv Thakare reveals the shocking reason why Elvish Yadav won, says Abishek Malhan was good and played the game since day one, but the reality of Bigg Boss is..
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 finally came to an end, and Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of the show. Shiv, while...
Exclusive! Pandya Store’s Vidhaan Sharma roped in for Sony SAB’s Pashmeena starring Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.A...
Trolled! Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor serve food at a restaurant; netizens say, “All this drama is to promote Archies”
MUMBAI:  Stars kids Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor are all set to make their acting debut with The Archies which is...
Wow! Rajiv Adatia talks about the fight over YouTubers vs Tv Stars that took place on Bigg Boss OTT
MUMBAI: Rajiv Adatia rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 15 and the audience loved his game plan. He entertained...
Whoa! THIS film is the Most watched film of the century, sold out 5 crore tickets and was labeled to be a flop before its release; it's not Pathaan, Dangal or Dhoom
MUMBAI: The first half of 2000 saw the birth of the term ‘the 100 crore club’. While Aamir Khan’s Ghajini was one of...
Little Star Shines Bright: Het Makwana Cast as TV's Adorable Laddoo Gopal in Shemaroo TV's Anticipated Show*
MUMBAI:  Step into the world of Shemaroo TV's highly anticipated show "Tulsi Dham ke Laddoo Gopal." Taking the center...
Recent Stories
Suhana Khan
Trolled! Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor serve food at a restaurant; netizens say, “All this drama is to promote Archies”
Latest Video
Related Stories
pathaan
Whoa! THIS film is the Most watched film of the century, sold out 5 crore tickets and was labeled to be a flop before its release; it's not Pathaan, Dangal or Dhoom
Darren Kent
RIP! Game Of Thrones actor Darren Kent aka Goatherd passes away at 36
Manisha
Happy Birthday Manisha Koirala! From Bombay to Sanju, here are the mesmerizing performances of the gorgeous actress
AP Dhillon, Brown Munde
Disrespectful! Rapper AP Dhillon receives massive outrage for wearing shoes with Tricolor
Gadar
WOW! Gadar 2, OMG 2 box office collection day 5: Sunny Deol starrer does exceptionally well on Independence Day; Akshay Kumar’s film also shows a huge jump
Pernia Qureshi
Sexy! Aisha actress Pernia Qureshi is too hot to handle in these pictures