Trolled! Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor serve food at a restaurant; netizens say, “All this drama is to promote Archies”

MUMBAI: Stars kids Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor are all set to make their acting debut with The Archies which is slated to premiere on Netflix. A couple of months ago, the first glimpse of the movie was released, and it received a mixed response. We are yet to see the trailer and the songs of the film, and the OTT platform has also not announced the release date of the movie.

Now, recently, Suhana, Khushi, and other actors of the film were seen serving food at a restaurant in Mumbai, and they are getting trolled for it.

A netizen commented, “Should’ve done it at some orphanage. The healthy and the riches are being fed, not the needy and poor. Guess all this drama is to promote Archies.” Another Instagram user wrote, “i just couldn't control my laughter after seeing this... When I read that they were going to serve food, I thought maybe in some orphanage or to some needy people... Well, good for them.. but after watching this video it's just hilarious. It's like donating money to the Ambanis. Anyway, all the best for Archies.”

One more netizen commented, “Ye good cause movie aane se pehle kahan tha?” Check out the comments below...

What do you have to say about Khushi and Suhana serving at a restaurant? Let us know in the comments below.

Talking about The Archies, the movie is directed by Zoya Akhtar, and it also stars Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot Saigal, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina.

