Trolled! Sunny Deol attends son Karan Deol’s sangeet in Tara Singh’s avatar, dances on Main Nikla Gaddi Leke; netizens say, “Apne bete ki shaadi mein film ka promotion”

Sunny Deol at the sangeet came in Tara Singh’s avatar. The Gadar actor also danced on the song Main Nikla Gadi Leke. Now, netizens feel that he actually did that for the promotions of Gadar 2.
MUMBAI : Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol is getting married to Drisha Acharya, and last night, a sangeet function was organized which was attended by friends and family. Sunny, Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, Ranveer Singh, and others were seen performing at the sangeet.

Well, Sunny at the sangeet came in Tara Singh’s avatar. The Gadar actor also danced on the song Main Nikla Gadi Leke. Now, netizens feel that he actually did that for the promotions of Gadar 2.

 

 

A netizen commented, “Apne Bete ki Shaadi mein Film ka promotion kar raha hai. Sunny paaji itna Bura din aya hai kya aapka . Aap Ka itna saara Songs Hai Jo All tims Blockbuster hai . Anyways Good to see Father enjoying son Wedding dance more.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Bete ki shadi ke liye ya gadar 2 ke promotion ke liye...” One more netizen commented, “Height of promotion.” Check out the comments below...

Well, do you think that Sunny Deol purposely came at the sangeet in Tara Singh’s avatar to promote Gadar 2? Let us know in the comments below.

Talking about Gadar 2, the film also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role. The movie is slated to release on 11th August 2023, and it will be clashing with the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal and Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2.

Recently, Gadar was re-released in India and it received a good response at the box office.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

