Trolled! Sunny Deol gets trolled for this action, fans ask, 'why is he rude'

Actor Sunny Deol is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to this new video, check out the video and the comments.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 08/14/2023 - 22:01
movie_image: 
Sunny Deol

MUMBAI:  Actor Sunny Deol is no doubt one of the popular names in the Indian cinema. The actor is the current talk of the town for his successful movie Gadar 2, but this latest video of the actor is grabbing attention of the fans and going viral.

 

 

This video of the actor Sunny Deol has got the attention of the fans and the fans are suddenly asking what has happened to the actor and why is he behaving rude with the lady.

Also read“Why we have to copy from others, we are Indian Cinema and not Bollywood” Sunny Deol

As we see, people are expressing that the actor should have given the lady some money. Also, many people say that this is because of the success of the movie Gadar 2 which is making him this rude. 

What are your views on the actor and his behavior in this video? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

Also read Wow! The first poster of The Great Indian Family is out, here's when the movie will release

Sunny Deol SUNNY DEOL FANS Sunny Deol trolled Gadar 2 Anil Sharma BOLLYWOOD ACTOR TROLLED Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 08/14/2023 - 22:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: Congratulations! Abhishek Malhan is the FIRST-RUNNER-UP of BIGG BOSS OTT 2! Read More!
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is finally coming to an end today as the finale would take place and the audience would...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Finale : Congratulations! Elvish Yadav creates history, becomes the first wild – card contestant to win the show
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is finally coming to an end today and the audience would finally get to know who would...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Finale : Kya Baat Hai! Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan are the top two finalists of the show; one of them would be the winner of the show
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is finally coming to an end today as the finale would take place and the audience would...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Finale : Shocking! Did Salman Khan hint at not hosting Bigg Boss 17? Says “Whoever will host the next season will have difficulty matching up to me”
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is finally coming to an end today as the finale would take place and the audience would...
Shocking! "Is she doing this because of lack of work" netizens troll Disha Patani for her latest bikini picture
MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in acting space. She has...
Avika Gor represents India in Vietnam and has a massive fan following in Vietnam!
MUMBAI: The announcement of the second edition of the ‘Namaste Vietnam Festival’ has brought the spotlight on the...
Recent Stories
Disha
Shocking! "Is she doing this because of lack of work" netizens troll Disha Patani for her latest bikini picture
Latest Video
Related Stories
Disha
Shocking! "Is she doing this because of lack of work" netizens troll Disha Patani for her latest bikini picture
NAYANTHARA
What! Jawan actress Nayanthara to break her no-promotion policy for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer?
The Great Indian Family
Wow! The first poster of The Great Indian Family is out, here's when the movie will release
star kids
Must Read! Have a look at the star kids who are going to make their debut soon
Laila Majnu
Hawwt! Laila Majnu actress Sahiba Bali is too hot to handle in these clicks
Anil Sharma
Exclusive! “Yes we have thought of something but there is time for it: Anil Sharma hints at Gadar 3