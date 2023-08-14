Trolled! Sunny Deol gets trolled for this action, fans saying 'why he is rude'

MUMBAI: Actor Sunny Deol is no doubt one of the popular names in the Indian cinema, the actor is the current talk of the town for his successful movie Gadar 2, but this latest video of the actor is grabbing the attention of the fans and getting viral.

This video of the actor Sunny Deol has got the attention of the fans and the fans are suddenly asking what has happened to the actor and why is he behaving rude with the lady.

Also read“Why we have to copy from others, we are Indian Cinema and not Bollywood” Sunny Deol

As we see these comments, people are expressing that the actor should have given the lady some money. Also many people are saying is this because of the success of the movie Gadar 2 that he has become rude.

What are your views on the actors and his behavior in this video, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read Wow! The first poster of The Great Indian Family is out, here's when the movie will release