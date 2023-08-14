Trolled! Sunny Deol gets trolled for this action, fans saying 'why he is rude'

Actor Sunny Deol is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to this new video, check out the video and the comments
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 08/14/2023 - 22:01
movie_image: 
Sunny Deol

MUMBAI:  Actor Sunny Deol is no doubt one of the popular names in the Indian cinema, the actor is the current talk of the town for his successful movie Gadar 2, but this latest video of the actor is grabbing the attention of the fans and getting viral.

 

 

This video of the actor Sunny Deol has got the attention of the fans and the fans are suddenly asking what has happened to the actor and why is he behaving rude with the lady.

Also read“Why we have to copy from others, we are Indian Cinema and not Bollywood” Sunny Deol

As we see these comments, people are expressing that the actor should have given the lady some money. Also many people are saying is this because of the success of the movie Gadar 2 that he has become rude.

What are your views on the actors and his behavior in this video, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read Wow! The first poster of The Great Indian Family is out, here's when the movie will release

Sunny Deol SUNNY DEOL FANS Sunny Deol trolled Gadar 2 Anil Sharma BOLLYWOOD ACTOR TROLLED Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 08/14/2023 - 22:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Avika Gor represents India in Vietnam and has a massive fan following in Vietnam!
MUMBAI: The announcement of the second edition of the ‘Namaste Vietnam Festival’ has brought the spotlight on the...
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: OMG! Bebika Dhruve gets eliminated in 4th position, and Manisha, Elvish, and Abhishek are in the Top 3!
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is finally coming to an end today as the finale would take place and the audience would...
Trolled! Sunny Deol gets trolled for this action, fans saying 'why he is rude'
MUMBAI:  Actor Sunny Deol is no doubt one of the popular names in the Indian cinema, the actor is the current talk of...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Finale : Shocking! Pooja Bhatt is the first contestant to get eliminated as the finalist
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is finally coming to an end today as the finale would take place and the audience would...
What! Jawan actress Nayanthara to break her no-promotion policy for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer?
MUMBAI:  Nayanthara, popularly called the Lady Superstar in the south has been busy with quite a long of things on her...
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Exclusive! This season brings the twist to Ticket to Bigg Boss 17 again! Read More!
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2  began with a bang,  streaming on Jio Cinemas. With Salman Khan being the host, the show...
Recent Stories
Sunny Deol
Trolled! Sunny Deol gets trolled for this action, fans saying 'why he is rude'
Latest Video
Related Stories
NAYANTHARA
What! Jawan actress Nayanthara to break her no-promotion policy for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer?
The Great Indian Family
Wow! The first poster of The Great Indian Family is out, here's when the movie will release
star kids
Must Read! Have a look at the star kids who are going to make their debut soon
Laila Majnu
Hawwt! Laila Majnu actress Sahiba Bali is too hot to handle in these clicks
Anil Sharma
Exclusive! “Yes we have thought of something but there is time for it: Anil Sharma hints at Gadar 3
Sunny Deol
“Why we have to copy from others, we are Indian Cinema and not Bollywood” Sunny Deol