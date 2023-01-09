Trolled! Tamanna Bhatia is getting brutally trolled for her outfit for airport, netizens are addressing her as 'cheap'

Actress Tamanna Bhatia is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to this new video, check out the comments
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 09/01/2023 - 12:02
movie_image: 
Tamanna Bhatia

MUMBAI: Actress Tamanna Bhatia is no doubt one of the major head turners coming from acting space, she is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses. She has been blessing the fans and audience over the time with her amazing acting projects and her sizzling fashion avatars.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Having said that this new video of the actress is getting viral all over the internet as she was clicked at the airport. The fans are not keeping calm but are praising the actress for her fashion, indeed she is looking supremely hot. Bit there are many that are trolling her for different reasons check out the comments.

Also read Aww! Madhuri Dixit pens an emotional post for sons Arin and Ryan as they leave for University, “Where has the time gone?..”

As we see many are not happy with the dress of the actress, they are saying this is not at all an appropriate dress to wear at the airport, many are saying is this the fashion celebs are following at the airport. Also many said is she the sister of Uorfi Javed.

What are your views on these comments and on the fashion of the actress Tamanna Bhatia, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read What! Sameer Wankhede reacts to Shah rukh Khan's Jawan dialogue, “Bete Ko haath Lagane Se Pehle…”, Here’s what he said

Tamanna Bhatia TAMANNA BHATIA HOT TAMANNA BHATIA SEXY TAMANNA BHATIA FANS TAMANNA BHATIA TROLL BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLL Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 09/01/2023 - 12:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Shocking! Baa pushes Kavya out of the house after known the truth of the baby; Anupama stops her
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
EXCLUSIVE! Alpana Buch opens up on the 'Batwara' track in Anupamaa, shares about her experience doing scenes with the new bahu, reveals whom she loves to taunt more in the show, Anupama, Dimpy or Kinjal and much more
MUMBAI: Alpana Buch has become a household name for her character Leela Shah in Star Plus' popular drama series...
EXCLUSIVE! Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai CONFIRMED to take a leap of 20 years; details inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of providing all the latest and juicy gossips from the world of...
Audience Perspective: Sahiba and Angad’s slow-brewing romance is a major reason for Teri Meri Doriyaan's success!
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Kalaa trailer! This Bejoy Nambiar directorial is the perfect dose of thrill and drama dealing with black money marketing
MUMBAI: The upcoming OTT show Kaala was attracting the fans when the teaser was out. As the title is very unique and...
Must read! "There is something for everybody in the film" Shahrukh Khan on Jawan
MUMBAI: Jawan is no doubt one of the big releases of the year and the fans are eagerly looking forward to the movie....
Recent Stories
Shahrukh Khan
Must read! "There is something for everybody in the film" Shahrukh Khan on Jawan
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shahrukh Khan
Must read! "There is something for everybody in the film" Shahrukh Khan on Jawan
Pragya Jaiswal
Hottie! Actress Pragya Jaiswal is too hot to handle in these pictures
Madhuri Dixit
Aww! Madhuri Dixit pens an emotional post for sons Arin and Ryan as they leave for University, “Where has the time gone?..”
Sameer Wankhede
What! Sameer Wankhede reacts to Shah rukh Khan's Jawan dialogue, “Bete Ko haath Lagane Se Pehle…”, Here’s what he said
Shah Rukh Khan
Did you know the top 3 highest grossing films of Shah Rukh Khan starred THIS actress as the female lead?
Gadar
Must Read! Box Office Analysis: Gadar 2, Dream Girl 2 and OMG 2; sequels that ruled at the box office in August