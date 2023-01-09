Trolled! Tamanna Bhatia is getting brutally trolled for her outfit for airport, netizens are addressing her as 'cheap'

MUMBAI: Actress Tamanna Bhatia is no doubt one of the major head turners coming from acting space, she is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses. She has been blessing the fans and audience over the time with her amazing acting projects and her sizzling fashion avatars.

Having said that this new video of the actress is getting viral all over the internet as she was clicked at the airport. The fans are not keeping calm but are praising the actress for her fashion, indeed she is looking supremely hot. Bit there are many that are trolling her for different reasons check out the comments.

As we see many are not happy with the dress of the actress, they are saying this is not at all an appropriate dress to wear at the airport, many are saying is this the fashion celebs are following at the airport. Also many said is she the sister of Uorfi Javed.

