Trolled! Tamannaah Bhatia is getting brutally trolled for her airport look, netizens are addressing her as 'cheap'

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to this new video, check out the comments
Tamanna Bhatia

MUMBAI: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is no doubt one of the major head turners in the acting space. She is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses. She has been blessing the fans and audiences over the time with her amazing acting projects and also her sizzling fashion avatars.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tamannaah, who was recently seen in Jailer, is now making headlines for this new viral video as she was clicked at the airport. While her fans are praising the actress for her fashion, saying she is looking supremely hot, there are many that are trolling her for different reasons check out the comments.

As we see, many are not happy with the dress of the actress, they are saying this is not at all an appropriate outfit to wear at the airport. Also many said she is looking like she is Uorfi Javed’s sister.

What are your views on these comments and on the fashion of the actress Tamannaah Bhatia? Do let us know in the comment section below.

About Author

