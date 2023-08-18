Trolled! “Is the definition of beauty wearing short clothes?” netizens trolls actress Palak Tiwari

Actress Palak Tiwari is getting brutally trolled for her dress as she was clicked around the city, have a look at the comments
PALAK TIWARI

MUMBAI:  Actress Palak Tiwari and daughter of Shweta Tiwari has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her posts and her looks, she made her big screen debut recently and was loved by the fans. Indeed the fans always look forward to the new posts of the actress.

Having said that this news video of the actress Palak Tiwari is getting viral all over the internet as she was clicked around the city, indeed she is looking very hot in outfit, the fans on one side praising, appreciating and showering all the love for her, on the other there are many who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

Have a look at the comments

As we see in these comments, many are expressing their views on her dress and saying it is too short, and saying ‘does fashion means wearing short cloths’ and saying her clothes are getting shorter day by day, also few have comments on her shoes.

What are your views on the actress Palak Tiwari and how did you like her fashion, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

